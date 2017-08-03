Germany Could Have Deported Hamburg Supermarket Attacker in 2015

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

New reports show the German government attempted to deport Islamist and failed asylum seeker Ahmad A., who stabbed a person to death last week, but were unable because authorities missed a key deadline by one day.

A new report reveals that the German government made an attempt to deport the Islamist killer to Norway under the Dublin agreement. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) missed the deadline for the deportation application by a single day and as a result, the Norwegians refused to cooperate, Die Welt reports.

A spokesman from BAMF said: “This deadline had begun with the meeting of Ahmad A. in the Eurodac fingerprint system on May 11, 2015,” which made the deadline for deportation July 11. BAMF submitted the application the day after. The official blamed the delay on the asylum system being overwhelmed at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.

After the Hamburg supermarket attack last week, which saw one person killed and several others injured, witnesses claimed the man had yelled “Allahu Akbar” after the attack.

