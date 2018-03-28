Germany: Headmaster Tells Mother of Daughter Bullied by Muslims to Cover Her Up With a Hijab

A mother in Germany whose daughter was being bullied by Muslim students because she was blonde, Christian and didn’t wear a headscarf was told by the headmaster of a school in Frankfurt to cover her up with a hijab.

The mother of the student told BILD that her daughter was being bullied by Muslim girls to such a degree that she had to “take them out of school for protection.”

“She was beaten and verbally attacked on the way to school,” said the mother, explaining that abuse was because her daughter has blonde hair, doesn’t wear a headscarf, has a German-Hebrew name and is a Christian.

When the headmaster was informed of the situation, he told the mother to cover up her daughter with a hijab.

“Your daughter does not have to say that she is German. Besides, you can give her a headscarf!” the mother was told.

The school refused to comment on the story.

Meanwhile, at another school in in Ennepetal, children were bullied for eating gummy bears because the “impure” sweets contain contain pork gelatin and are therefore not halal.

The report also mentions the case of two fourth-graders from Bavaria, who came home crying before telling their father, “This student has said he is cutting off our heads because we are Christians.”

The mother of a third grader in Bonn also complained to a school after a Muslim student told her daughter, “Your parents will burn in hell if they do not believe in Allah.”

The story is yet another example of religious bullying and the Islamist takeover of schools in heavily migrant populated areas of Germany.

As we reported yesterday, the president of Germany’s Teachers Association has warned that schools with over 70% migrant students are spiraling out of control, with attacks on female teachers and Jewish students becoming commonplace.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger told BILD that a story in Berlin about Muslim migrant students circulating ISIS beheading videos was not a lone case and that such propaganda is “spreading like wildfire”.

Meidinger said that the presence of security guards at schools, a rarity in European countries, was “synonymous with a capitulation,” and that the situation had worsened since the influx of around 2 million new migrants from 2015 onwards.

