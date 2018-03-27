Germany: ISIS Beheading Videos "Spreading Like Wildfire" Amongst Migrants in Schools

The President of Germany’s Teachers Association warns that ISIS beheading videos are “spreading like wildfire” amongst Muslim migrant children in German schools.

In an article entitled Our schools are out of control, Heinz-Peter Meidinger told BILD that the situation in some schools was becoming chronic, with increasing numbers of violent attacks on teachers creating the need for security guards at schools with migrant populations of 70 per cent and over.

Meidinger said that the attacks on teachers were primarily driven by cultural and religious attitudes held by Arab and North African teens who do not respect women.

Anti-Semitic attacks on Jewish children are increasing too as more migrant children carry knives and pepper spray.

“A Jewish girl was threatened with death by her classmates and time and time again there are anti-Semitic attacks in Berlin,” said Meidinger.

Asked whether the circulation of an ISIS beheading video in a school in Berlin was an isolated case, Meidinger responded that such incidents were now commonplace.

“Unfortunately, these are no longer individual cases, not even among very young students at elementary schools. Such incidents now exist at many schools in Germany. One thing is certain: Cruel violent videos in social networks have long since arrived in student life. In chat forums like WhatsApp, movies like the described ISIS beheading video are spreading like wildfire,” he said.

Meidinger said that the presence of security guards was necessary but also “synonymous with a capitulation” and that a massive integration effort needs to be launched to stop the situation worsening. He concluded that the huge influx of Muslim migrants since 2015 “has aggravated the problem.”

As we have previously reported, Islamic migrants having an affinity with ISIS propaganda is not restricted to Germany.

In December 2015, we reported on how authorities discovered images of ISIS flags and severed heads on the cellphones of hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Norway.

According to the report, after searching luggage and mobile phones belonging to migrants, police logged “hundreds” of examples of “photos and videos of executions and brutal punishments, such as images of people holding up severed heads or hands.”

Last year, we also highlighted how an Arab Christian Pastor who visited numerous different Swedish refugee centers said he saw multiple ISIS flags, heard pro-ISIS music and witnessed staff at the centers trying to radicalize newly arrived migrants.

Earlier this month, a Christian refugee who fled Syria to make it to Austria gave an interview with a German television station in which he explained how he returned to Syria because many of his fellow refugees “openly pledged (allegiance) to Al-Nusra and ISIS.”

“ISIS and Al-Nusra want to destroy everything, even with you,” warned 25-year-old Spiro Haddad, adding, “If you do not understand that, I’m pessimistic for the future of Europe.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.