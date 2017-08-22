Germany: Journalist Gets 6 Month Suspended Sentence For Criticising Islam

A journalist in Germany has been given a 6 month suspended jail sentence for posting a historical photo on Facebook and making the argument that Islam is a fascist ideology.

Michael Stürzenberger, who previously campaigned against the construction of a mega-mosque in Munich, posted a photo on Facebook of a Nazi shaking hands with Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, during World War Two.

This was accompanied by a passage of text in which Stürzenberger asserted that “Islam is a fascist ideology” and that “political correctness has long prevented this fact from being openly stated.”

Stürzenberger went on to compare the Koran to Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

For this thought crime, the journalist was slapped with a 6 month suspended jail sentence and 100 hours of community service.

Stürzenberger was convicted of “disseminating the propaganda of anti-constitutional organizations,” while the prosecution accused him of “inciting hatred towards Islam” and “denigrating Islam” by publishing a historical photo of the swastika that was used to illustrate the fact that Nazis collaborated with Muslim governments during WW2.

The court also found that Stürzenberger quoting from a book entitled Islamic Fascism, written by Egyptian political scientist Hamed Abdel-Samad, represented “a violation of public peace.”

According to Stürzenberger, if he criticises Islam again within the term of his suspended sentence, which runs for three and a half years, he will go to jail.

“This is absurd, but unfortunately it is not fake news,” said Stürzenberger, comparing his treatment to something out of North Korea.

Criticism of other religions, such as Christianity, Hinduism or Buddhism is allowed, points out Stürzenberger, because unlike Muslims, members of those religions don’t violently attack people for questioning their beliefs.

“Madness! Of course you can say what you like about Christian religions, then you do not break any peace,” he states.

The case represents yet another chilling example of Germany’s lurch towards authoritarianism under the guise of political correctness.

Since 2015, Chancellor Angela Merkel has overseen a policy of mass importation of overwhelmingly Muslim migrants into the country, a move that sparked soaring crime rates, mass sexual assaults and terror attacks.

Instead of reversing the policy and admitting it was a colossal mistake, the German government has decided to target those who speak out against it, with authorities working with former Stasi officials to hunt down “hate speech” on Facebook and other social media networks.

Watch an interview with Michael Stürzenberger below.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.