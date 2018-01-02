Germany Kicks Year Off with Strict Online Hate-speech Law

Social media companies may have been dreading the fireworks marking the start of the new year.

On Jan. 1, Germany began enforcing strict rules that could fine major internet sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube up to 50 million euros ($60 million, £44 million, AU$77 million) if they don’t remove posts containing hate speech within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

The new hate speech rules, passed last June, require companies to maintain an “effective and transparent procedure for dealing with complaints” that users can access readily at anytime. Upon receiving a complaint, social media companies must remove or block “obviously illegal content” within 24 hours, although they have up to a week when dealing with “complex cases.”

