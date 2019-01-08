Germany: Left-Wing Terrorists Attempt to Assassinate Right-Wing AfD Chairman

Left-wing terrorists attempted to kill the Bremen chairman of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a vicious attack that left the politician fighting for his life.

Frank Magnitz sustained a gaping wound to his head after being attacked by three unknown assailants who were wielding wooden sticks.

The attack, which took place near Bremen’s Goetheplatz on Monday night, was only stopped when a construction worker saw the assault and tried to intervene.

Das ist Frank #Magnitz, MdB der #AfD. Er wurde vorhin von mehreren Angreifern in Bremen halbtot geschlagen. Im Moment bin ich so erschüttert, dass ich mich außerstande sehe, dies weiter zu kommentieren. Ich werde mich morgen zu diesem feigen und widerwärtigen Anschlag äußern. pic.twitter.com/fBjRbgthHU — Prof. Dr. Jörg Meuthen (@Joerg_Meuthen) January 7, 2019

According to an AfD statement, the incident was a “politically-motivated attempted assassination,” adding that Magnitz was “beaten half dead”.

“Today is a black day for democracy in Germany” said the statement.

AfD leader Alice Weidel released a video in which she blamed the attack on “incitement against the AfD and the behavior by the media against a democratically elected party.”

Alice Weidel strongly condemns and calls out the left-wing parties as well as the media for the assassination attempt on the AfD MP, Frank Magnitz in Bremen. pic.twitter.com/iuqlTGT608 — Stan (@StanM3) January 8, 2019

“This violence has reached a completely new level,” said Weidel, lamenting that the Green Party’s reaction to the attack was merely to call the AfD Nazis.

Given the nature of the attack, it’s almost certain that the culprits are members of Antifa, which in Germany is bigger, more organized and more violent than in America and other western countries.

The physical attack on Magnitz follows an attempted bombing of the AfD’s Doebeln office last week, for which no suspects have been apprehended.

It seems clear that the establishment’s relentless condemnation of AfD and their supporters has emboldened terrorists to carry out these attacks.

As we reported last month, the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs in Germany was accused of funding a brochure for kindergarten teachers that encourages children to spy on their “right-wing” parents.

