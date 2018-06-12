Germany: Leftist Parliament Members Sabotage Minute's Silence For Teenage Girl Murdered by Migrant

A shocking video out of Germany shows leftist members of Parliament sabotaging a minute’s silence for a 14-year-old girl who was raped and murdered by an Iraqi migrant.

The video shows Thomas Seitz of Germany’s right-wing AfD party attempting to honor the memory of the girl, named as Susanna F. by the media, who was raped and choked for hours by 20-year-old Ali Bashar.

Bashar evaded prosecution for the horrific crime by escaping from an asylum center and fleeing the country, but a deal was subsequently struck with the Iraqi government to return him to Germany to face charges.

“I will dedicate my intended speaking time to the memory of Susanna found dead in Wiesbaden – she lived to be 14-years-old,” said Seitz as he began the minute’s silence.

Virtually as soon as the silence began, it was interrupted by murmurs of complaint from leftist members of Parliament.

Green Party member Claudia Roth then claimed that Seitz was violating the “rules of procedure,” to which other parliamentary members responded by clapping.

Seitz continued to silently honor the victim’s memory as leftists can be heard loudly complaining in the background.

“Mr. Seitz do you have anything else to say? Otherwise I will call on the next speaker,” threatened Roth.

Émotion en #Allemagne aprés le meurtre sauvage de Susanna F. (14 ans), violée et étranglée par 2 demandeurs d'asile https://t.co/HBBPnKMF8e pic.twitter.com/ppLTXdJ4D2 — Guillaume Delefosse (@Delefosse_G) 7 June 2018

When Seitz did not respond, Roth announced she would be giving the floor to another speaker, asserting, “I ask you to leave the podium!”

As we reported last week, migrant crime targeting German citizens has soared by over 23 per cent in a single year as the fallout from Angela Merkel’s open border policy continues to impact the country.

The country is having huge problems attempting to integrate the nearly 2 million migrants who arrived over the last few years. As the video below (which is banned in Germany) documents, the government appears to be more keen on indoctrinating Germans to accept the new reality rather addressing the root causes of the problems.

