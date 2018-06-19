Germany: Migrant Who Murdered Teen Girl Bragged About Everything Being Free, No Need To Work

The Iraqi migrant who murdered a 14-year-girl in Germany before fleeing the country bragged about how life in Germany was easy, how he didn’t have to work and how he was given free money by the state.

The teenage girl, named as Susanna F. by the media, was raped and choked for hours by 20-year-old Ali Bashar.

Bashar evaded prosecution for the horrific crime by escaping from an asylum center and fleeing the country, but a deal was subsequently struck with the Iraqi government to return him to Germany to face charges.

According to Bashar’s relatives, he would often brag about how good he had it in Germany, not having to work, benefiting from generous welfare payments and receiving “a salary from the state”.

“They said that they are doing well in Germany,” said a cousin of Bashar from the Iraqi Kurdish region.

Despite Angela Merkel initially justifying her disastrous open borders policy as being necessary to supplement the labor force, less than 3% of migrants who arrived in Germany on the initial wave got jobs.

Last week, Thomas Seitz of Germany’s right-wing AfD party attempted to hold a minute’s silence for Susanna F. in the German Parliament , but was constantly interrupted by leftist politicians.

Despite the media demonizing Donald Trump for drawing attention to the migrant crime problem in Germany, he’s completely correct.

As Reuters acknowledged earlier this year, Germany has suffered a “two-year increase in violent crime,” rising 10 per cent in 2015 and 2016. 90 per cent of that increase was attributed to “young male refugees”.

In addition, new figures recently released by the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) show that there were 39,096 German victims of immigrant crime in 2017, a new high. This compares with 31,597 the previous year, a rise of 23.7 per cent.

Another study carried out by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences found that migrants are responsible for a 92% increase in reported violent crimes in Germany during 2015 and 2016.

The issue has left Angela Merkel’s political legacy on the brink of collapse as she faces intensifying opposition from within her own coalition government.

