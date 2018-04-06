Germany: Muslim Political Party Wants to Create an Islamic State

For the second time in 6 years the ‘Islam’ party will participate in Belgium’s municipal elections. The party wants to create an Islamic State and separate men and women in public transport, Belgian newspaper HLN reports.

“Our goal is a 100% Islamic State, but we don’t mean we want to oblige the headscarf,” the party’s founder Redouane Ahrouch says. “By establishing Sharia law we want to follow the way of the prophet and the Quran”, he adds.

The Islam party clearly focuses on conservative Muslims and already has two members elected as a result of the 2012 elections. This year it will participate in 28 municipalities.

