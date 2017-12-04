Germany Offers Migrants $3,500 To Leave Voluntarily

Germany is offering rejected asylum seekers money to voluntarily return home as the government gets ready to deport Syrian migrants next summer.

The country’s interior ministry announced a scheme Saturday to give families up to 3,000 euros ($3,560) if they agree to leave. The program — titled “Your Country, Your Future, Now!” — will run through the end of February.

“If you decide by the end of February for a voluntary return, you will get in addition to first aid, a housing aid for the first twelve months in your country of origin,” Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

People who return before their asylum application has been processed are already offered 1,200 euros ($1,424) from a separate scheme.

Representatives from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, will discuss deportations of Syrian migrants in coming weeks. Newspaper Die Zeit reports that parts of Syria could be re-evaluated as safe by next summer, that would make it easier to carry out deportations.