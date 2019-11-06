Germany: Over Third of Population Will Have Migrant Roots in 20 Years

A German migration expert claims that at least 35 per cent of the German population will have foreign backgrounds by the year 2040, rising to as much as 70 per cent in major cities.

The head of migrant research at the Federal Institute for Employment Research (IAB), Herbert Brücker, speaking to the German newspaper Die Welt said: “Currently, about a quarter of the people in Germany have a migrant background. In 20 years, it will be at least 35 per cent, but could also be more than 40 per cent.”

Brücker expects that the percentage will probably be much higher in German cities, saying in comments reported by DW: “What we see in the big cities today will be normal for the country as a whole in the future.”

“In a city like Frankfurt, we’ll have between 65 per cent to 70 per cent,” he added.

In 2017, Frankfurt became the first German city to have a higher percentage of people with a migration background than native Germans.

Read more

James O’Keefe of https://www.projectveritas.com/ has release the first of a set of videos exposing a directed cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes by ABC.