Germany: Police Tell Women Not to Run Alone After Migrant Rapes Jogger in Park

Police in Leipzig have told women not to run alone after a jogger was raped by a migrant in one of the city’s parks.

A woman in her 50s was attacked and dragged to the ground as she was running in Rosental park on Friday morning. The culprit was described as a “southerner,” the politically correct term used in Germany to mean Muslim or Arab.

“During the assault he kicked and punched the women so hard in her face that she had to undergo emergency surgery after she was found,” reports the Local.

Authorities responded to the incident by stating, “It would be better if women jogged in pairs, or at the least that they make sure that there is always someone else around.”

“When they run past someone, joggers should always look back to make sure they are not about to be attacked,” a spokesperson for the Leipzig Police said.

The Mayor of Leipzig criticized the police, saying that more cops on the streets was the answer. The notion of scaling back an immigration policy that invites in people from a culture which spawned something literally called “the rape game” wasn’t part of the discussion.

The advice that women should not go out in public alone is of course a form of submission to Islamic cultural modesty codes that dictate women should be chaperoned every time they leave the house.

It’s also a reminder of what women were told in the aftermath of the 2015 New Year’s Eve mass molestation in Cologne, during which 2000 men – almost all of them asylum seekers and migrants, sexually assaulted around 1200 women.

Days after the outrage, the Mayor of Cologne said that women should follow a “code of conduct” to avoid sexual attacks by Muslim migrants by keeping potential rapists at “arms length”.

Henriette Reker also advised women, “stick together in groups, don’t get split up, even if you’re in a party mood.”

Germany has experienced a surge in violent crimes since it began accepting waves of “refugees” back in 2015.

A report released last year by Germany’s Interior Ministry found that an extra 402,741 crimes were committed by migrants, with non-Germans accounting for 27.6 percent of total offences.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.