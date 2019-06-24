Germany Sees Thirty Anti-Christian Attacks in Two Months

According to a new report from a watchdog on anti-Christian incidents, between April and June Germany saw thirty anti-Christian attacks ranging from thefts to arsons.

The data was compiled by the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe, who noted around 30 separate incidents between April 1st and June 10th published on the group’s website.

A large number of the cases involved various forms of vandalism, including an incident at the Lutheran Nikolaikirche in Caldern in which the attackers set fire to the hymn book and Bible at the altar of the church, and also left faeces on a bench outside of the church and at the entrance.

In Mannheim on April 29th, thieves caused a large amount of damage to another church, smashing the doors and other objects, causing around 10,000 euros in damages.

