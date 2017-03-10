Germany Sugarcoats Ax Attack - Won't Call It "Terror" or Even "a Rampage"

German officials won’t label Thursday’s ax attack in Dusseldorf a “rampage,” underscoring the country’s commitment to political correctness at the expense of public safety.

“We are not using the words ‘rampage’ or ‘terror,'” a police spokesman told media, despite the attacker targeting at least seven random people, including tourists.

Officials likewise downplayed a similar German train attack in July, that time committed by a Muslim migrant, by claiming it wasn’t exactly terrorism because the suspect was simply “inspired by ISIS.”

And in yet another train attack in Munich – there’s been several in Germany over the past year – witnesses say the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar,” but police went out of their way to claim “there is no evidence he was part of an Islamic extremist network.”

That’s missing the point because, as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) once pointed out, there’s no such thing as a “lone gunman” in Islamic terrorism because the encouragement given to adherents to strike non-believers IS the network.

“…We need to rid ourselves of two dangerous delusions, first and foremost that a ‘lone gunman’ – as [then] President Obama described the shooter – is somehow isolated from the larger threat of radical Islamic terrorism,” he said in response to the 2015 Chattanooga shooting. “In the modern world, no one acts in isolation.”

“Through social media ISIS, al-Qaida, and other groups are infiltrating our nation with impunity while our government will not even admit that radical Islamic terrorism is a problem.”

In other words, radical Islam does not need a terrorist organization with a structured hierarchy to carry out attacks.

But going back to the Dusseldorf attack, even if it is unrelated to Islamic terrorism – police claim the suspect is from the former Yugoslavia – it still exposes how the left’s “politically correct” response to Islamic terrorism has grown into a response for all forms of violence, which of course creates a chilling effect on free speech.

Just look at the Netherlands for example, where Dutch politician Geert Wilders was charged with a “hate crime” because he wanted limits on unchecked immigration.

