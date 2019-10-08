Germany: Syrian Migrant Shouting "Allah" Ploughs Truck Into Traffic, 9 Injured

A Syrian migrant shouting in Arabic about Allah ploughed a truck into traffic in the German city of Limburg, injuring 9 people in an incident being treated as a terrorist attack.

The suspect dragged the driver of a white Mercedes truck from his vehicle before accelerating into other cars at a traffic light.

Witnesses said the terrorist said “Allah” several times and spoke Arabic.

It’s a miracle that the man didn’t choose to plough into pedestrians, which would have undoubtedly caused more fatalities.

The fact that the assailant was a Syrian migrant will lead to more criticism for Angela Merkel over her policy of opening Germany’s borders in 2015 to around 2 million “refugees,” many of them from Syria.

The deadlier 2016 truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, which killed 12 people and injured 56 others, was carried out by a failed Tunisian asylum seeker.

Last week, a knifeman who had converted to Islam and been radicalized by ISIS propaganda killed 4 people in a terrorist attack on a police station in Paris, France.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————