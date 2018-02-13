Germany: Syrian Refugee Throws Dog Out of Window Because He Was Annoyed By It

A 27-year-old Syrian refugee killed a dog by throwing it out of a third floor window because he was annoyed by its presence, according to a report out of Germany.

The small bulldog was thrown from a window in a shared flat on Friday night in the southern German town of Straubing. According to reports, the Syrian migrant “threw the defenseless animal out of the window” because he was “angered” by the dog’s presence.

Animal rescue workers fought to keep the dog alive throughout Friday night into Saturday morning but were unsuccessful.

Video footage posted on Facebook shows the dog being transported in a veterinary ambulance.

The influx of Muslim migrants into Europe has brought with it an uptick in stories of mistreatment of animals.

Back in July, a middle aged woman walking her dogs in a park in Vienna was hospitalized after a brutal attack by a veiled Somali migrant who became “offended” by her pets. The female migrant asserted, “The animals are unclean!” while her husband told the woman, “We don’t want dogs — they are filthy!”

In April last year, the official Frankfurt police Twitter account warned the public that razor blades were being found in dog food products, a development that many connected to the influx of Muslim migrants.

Stories of Muslim taxi drivers refusing customers with dogs are also commonplace. Video from 2016 shows a Muslim cab driver in the UK refusing service to a blind man with a guide dog because driving with a dog in his car is against his religion, despite that being a violation of the 1995 Disability Discrimination Act.

According to veterinary surgeon Dr. Ayoub M. Banderker, “Animal abuse, cruelty, and/or neglect form part of the many social ills plaguing the Muslim community.”

In Islam, dogs are seen as impure and Muslims are instructed not to come into contact with them. This encourages the abuse and neglect of dogs throughout Middle Eastern countries.

The mistreatment, torture and killing of pets is yet another form of “cultural enrichment” being imported by the west.

