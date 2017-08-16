Germany to Introduce Gender-Neutral Urinals For Men & Women

Berlin’s government are planning to combat lengthy female toilet queues by introducing gender-neutral urinals – although not all are convinced they will be a success.

In a 99-page policy document called ‘The Toilet Concept for Berlin’, the German capital have pledged to bring in public urinals for both men and women.

The paper states: ”In the future urinals which can be used by all genders should be offered.”

The provision of urinals for women “could be a subject for the continuation of the [toilet] concept and an opportunity for Berlin to show that it is innovative,” it adds.

Future German toilets will also have a well-lit exterior, an emergency alarm and gender-neutral signs.

It is thought the new toilets could save water too as well as offering a more sanitary solution to traditional toilets.

Read more