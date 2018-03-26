GERMANY: Woman In Coma After Ambush, Stabbing By 'Syrian' Migrant Children

Image Credits: Wiki.

A woman is fighting for her life after being surrounded by a group of Syrian child asylum seekers and stabbed as she walked home.

The 24-year-old woman underwent an emergency operation after the attack but is still in a critical condition today. According to German news organisation North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR), she is in a medically-induced coma.

Police said she and a friend were in a supermarket on Saturday night in the small town of Burgwedel near Hanover, Germany, when she got into an argument with two Syrians aged 13 and 14.

