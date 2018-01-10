Germany Won’t Deport Convicted Jihadi Because It’s Against His Human Rights

The government has stopped the deportation of a jihadi scumbag to Turkey for fear he may be tortured when he arrives there – he has been found guilty of supporting a banned terror group in a German court.

He travelled abroad to Syria to join a banned terror group. There is an outstanding court case against him in Turkey where he also faces terror charges.

But he submitted a letter from Amnesty International detailing one jihadis experience in a Turkish prison, which allegedly involved torture and horrendous living conditions.

