Germany's Largest Poultry Producer Exclusively Halal

Image Credits: Alpha, Flickr.

Germany’s leading meat producers often work according to Islamic laws, a survey of the Evangelical News Agency Idea shows.

The largest German poultry producer Wiesenhof produces exclusively “halal.” This was admitted by the group from Visbek (Lower Saxony) on request.

“All Wiesenhof poultry butcheries are invariably free of pork and alcohol.” Some slaughterhouses are already “Halal certified for several decades”. Wiesenhof works with one of the largest certifiers, “Halal Certification Germany” (Osnabrück).

