Germany’s Merkel Calls For ‘Management of Migration’ in Globalist New Year’s Address

Chancellor Angela Merkel has closed a difficult year in German politics which has seen political embarrassment at the polls and her own departure from the top job announced but deferred, with an address to the nation pushing key globalist themes.

Speaking in her annual New Year’s Eve address recorded on Sunday, the architect of Europe’s migrant crisis made oblique swipes at nationalism and called for more cooperation “across borders” to tackle what she identified as the key challenges of 2019, among them terrorism and global warming.

Inevitably German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comments on mass migration gathered much attention in the domestic press, with Deutsche Welle reporting her having identified “governance and order of migration” as an issue to be addressed. Dr Merkel said: “We will only master the challenges of our time if we stick together and work together with others across borders.”

Her comments were clear references to the UN Migrant pact and the difficult relationship between globalist Germany and Presdient Trump’s America first policies. The UN compact, conceived in the wake of the migrant crisis Angela Merkel helped create and was subsequently revealed to have been launched with much assistance and encouragement from the German government.

The compact, which has now been adopted by the UN and most member states would have the impact of making the open-borders policies pursued by the Merkel government the status-quo the world over, with the likely impact of reducing migratory pressures on Germany itself by shifting human traffic to other nations.

The implications of the compact were realised after the text of the agreement had been reached in 2017, with President Donald Trump leading the United States out of the UN plan for migration. Emboldened by that action, several other states including Australia, Israel, Austria, and Hungary also withdrew.

The timing of Merkel’s remarks are significant. New Year’s Eve celebrations became perhaps indelibly associated with the migrant crisis Dr Merkel unleashed upon Europe in 2015, when mass sexual assaults took place in a number of German cities, most notably Cologne.

Read more.