Get Out And Vote Republican Today In Michigan, Ohio & Kansas

If you don’t want to live in a dystopian hellhole of open borders and internet censorship, you need to get out and vote for Republicans today in Michigan, Ohio and Kansas.

President Trump laid out who to vote for on Twitter:

John James is a potential Republican Star who has a Senate primary election tomorrow in Michigan. If he becomes the Republican candidate, he will beat the Open Borders, weak on Crime, Democrat, Debbie Stabenow. Vote for John James and Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

A great night in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District with Troy Balderson! Troy loves Ohio, and he loves the people of Ohio. He will be fighting for you all the way… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

…Danny O’Connor is a total puppet for Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters – Danny wants to raise your taxes, open your borders, and take away your 2nd Amendment. Vote for Troy on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Kris Kobach, a strong and early supporter of mine, is running for Governor of the Great State of Kansas. He is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country – he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement! Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

We need a Red Wave to crush the Democrats and their billionaire backers‘ plan to kill our country.

Democrats want Open Borders and they want to abolish ICE, the brave men and women that are protecting our Country from some of the most vicious and dangerous people on earth! Sorry, we can’t let that happen! Also, change the rules in the Senate and approve STRONG Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

The Democrats have made it abundantly clear they want to end all internet freedom and ban all of our websites:

Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2018

Democrats Demand More Censorship In Wake Of #Infowars Ban: Big Tech 'Must Do More Than Take Down One Website' https://t.co/m1adQkjemQ — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) August 7, 2018

We need to thwart their short-term plans by voting Republican and we need to thwart their plans long term by demanding Republicans move against Big Tech the same way the Democrats moved against Big Coal.

If Big Tech won’t respect our First Amendment, then we need to “put a lot of Big Tech companies out of business,” to paraphrase Hillary Clinton.