Get Out And Vote Republican Today In Michigan, Ohio & Kansas

Image Credits: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images.

If you don’t want to live in a dystopian hellhole of open borders and internet censorship, you need to get out and vote for Republicans today in Michigan, Ohio and Kansas.

President Trump laid out who to vote for on Twitter:

We need a Red Wave to crush the Democrats and their billionaire backers‘ plan to kill our country.

The Democrats have made it abundantly clear they want to end all internet freedom and ban all of our websites:

We need to thwart their short-term plans by voting Republican and we need to thwart their plans long term by demanding Republicans move against Big Tech the same way the Democrats moved against Big Coal.

If Big Tech won’t respect our First Amendment, then we need to “put a lot of Big Tech companies out of business,” to paraphrase Hillary Clinton.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The internet DARK AGES descends upon us

The internet DARK AGES descends upon us

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Scarborough Calls For Secret Service To Investigate Infowars, Alex Jones

Video: Scarborough Calls For Secret Service To Investigate Infowars, Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Senator Demands More Censorship of Conservative Media

U.S. News
Comments

West Hollywood Votes to Remove Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

U.S. News
Comments

75 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend

U.S. News
Comments

Comments