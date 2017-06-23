Globalist forces are preparing to overthrow President Donald Trump and start a new Civil War in America.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood elite continue their twisted crusade to destroy Trump and radicalize their gullible followers.

Anarchists & Antifa activists are engaging in sporadic street battles across the country as the alt-left propaganda machine lies to the American people about the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski suggested President Trump’s administration is leading to the development of a dictatorship and alluded to the thought of someone going “back in history” to stop him.

This after Hollyweird actor Johnny Depp asked a crowd at the Glastonbury festival in England “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? Maybe it’s time.”

Depp was obviously referring to the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth, also an actor.

“This is an all-out effort to override the will of the American people and change the results of a presidential election. This is now creating a national security crisis” said Sean Hannity in his opening monologue on Tuesday.

Alex Jones says “Sean Hannity is currently the main leader of the resistance against the globalists.”

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Shaffer warns that the violent left will eventually start a physical conflict with right-wing Americans.

Patriots across the country are preparing for, and trying to stop, an all-out civil war.

Video by Darrin McBreen.