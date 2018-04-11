"Get Ready Russia!" Trump Takes to Twitter to Threaten Strike on Syria

Responding to Moscow’s warning to shoot down any missile fired at Syria, US President Donald Trump has addressed Russia via Twitter, warning of “nice and new and smart” missile attacks on the war-torn country.

The statement comes in line with the president’s announcement made on April 9, when Trump said that his administration would make a major decision within the next 24 to 48 hours on what the United States’ response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma, would be.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Media reports suggested that Trump and his advisers had been weighing a “powerful” military response to the alleged use of chlorine bomb, deeming it the only credible way to deter further chemical attacks. Turkish news agency Yeni Safak reported, citing International Relations scholar Zakariye Molahafci, that the US had designated 22 targets, including Russian sites, in Syria.