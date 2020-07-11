Ghislaine Maxwell Panics Elites

Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite who was more of a social disease to the powerful pedophiles she introduced to Jeffrey Epstein’s surveillance blackmail shakedown.

Maxwell awaits an arraignment and bail hearing in a Brooklyn New York metropolitan detention center that has been described as a third world hellhole. Cameron Lindsay, a former warden said it is “one of the most troubled” facilities in the federal prison system and had a “unique history of staff misconduct.” Maxwell , who is supposedly monitored 24/7, was essentially given a paper bag to wear while her bedding was stripped to prevent any possibility of a suicide attempt.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s indictment specifically focuses on the years 1994 to 1997, as those are when she “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

A culture of see-no-evil elites allowed Maxwell to continue to move amongst high places even after Epstein’s arrest. As Breitbart reported, “Ellen Pao, who gained infamy overseeing Reddit’s lurch towards censorship during her brief tenure as CEO of the site in 2015, claims she knew Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein supplied underage girls as sex toys for the rich & powerful — and said nothing.”

As the Sun reported, ”According to a reformed jewel thief, who uses the pseudonym William Steel, claims Epstein and Maxwell made him watch recorded videos to prove how they “owned” people. The footage included two high-profile US politicians having sex with minors and two high-society figures having a threesome with an under-age girl. Steel…also branded Maxwell…a wild “nymphomaniac” who would try “everything and anything in bed”. Steel said, “When you’re in a situation like that, you have to pretend to be non-judgmental. But it was shocking…I saw videos of very powerful people — celebrities, world figures — in those videos having sex, threesomes, even orgies with minors.”

And those that had breathed a sigh of relief after Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself in the Federal facility in Manhattan are panicking.

Especially Prince Andrew, according to Christina Oxenburgh, who is Prince Andrew’s second cousin. Oxenburgh was told by Maxwell that secret tapes exist of Prince Andrew’s escapades that he clumsily denies. But the evidence is stacking up. And Maxwell may have enough evidence on Prince Andrew and others to lighten her sentence.

The morbid Vegas odds are 3/1 right now that Maxwell will either have an accident or commit suicide.

Alex Jones explains how the Wayfair scandal is a mockingbird distraction from what's really going on with Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell's recent arrest regarding child sex trafficking and blackmailing of powerful elites.

