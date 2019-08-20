Ghislaine Maxwell STAGED In-N-Out Photo in Los Angeles with her Close Friend and Attorney

The first picture of Ghislaine Maxwell in more than three years was staged by her close friend and attorney, Leah Saffian, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.

A photo of Maxwell, 57, was published last week at an In-N-Out Burger joint in Los Angeles, the day after DailyMail.com broke the world exclusive that Epstein’s alleged madam had been living under the radar at a Massachusetts mansion with her boyfriend Scott Borgerson for the past three years.

The In-N-Out burger joint picture was published by the New York Post on Thursday after they obtained it from Saffian, 60.

In the picture, Maxwell is seen staring at the camera with a tray of food and two drinks. A dog, which is understood to be Saffian’s dog named Dexter, is at her feet.

Read more


Related Articles

Planned Parenthood Director Fired for Exposing How Its Abortions Hurt Women Wins $3 Million

Planned Parenthood Director Fired for Exposing How Its Abortions Hurt Women Wins $3 Million

Hot News
Comments
Limbaugh: ‘I Think Trump Is Already Reelected’

Limbaugh: ‘I Think Trump Is Already Reelected’

Hot News
Comments

Disney Shares Slide As Whistleblower Claims Revenues “Materially Overstated”

Hot News
Comments

Epstein Death Officially Ruled as Suicide

Hot News
Comments

Former Top Porn Star Now Lives in an Underground Homeless Camp

Hot News
Comments

Comments