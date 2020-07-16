Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Life is in Danger' if She Plans to Reveal Names of Powerful Clients

Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that Ghislaine Maxwell’s life is in danger if she plans to reveal the names of powerful names who were part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

During an interview with CBS This Morning earlier today, the Epstein accuser said that Maxwell was under threat due to the nature of what she knows about wealthy elitists who were involved in the scandal.

Asked by the host if she thought Maxwell’s “life is in danger,” Giuffre responded, “Absolutely.”

“If she squeals on some of the people that she has videos on they won’t be happy with her talking about that,” she added.

Giuffre said that these individuals were “very well known names, the government officials, politicians, the royalty – they were taping everybody, every moment when you walked into the New York mansion, to Palm Beach, everything was being filmed.

The Epstein accuser reiterated that Epstein and Maxwell were blackmailing elitist acquaintances by building up an archive of compromising footage, but that those involved didn’t know they were being taped at the time.

According to attorney Lisa Bloom, Maxwell is unlikely to name names as part of a plea deal because she would likely face a long prison sentence anyway and would rather try to have her lawyers get the case dismissed altogether.

Maxwell purportedly has a stash of secret sex tapes in her possession that would expose powerful Epstein acquaintances.

“The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade,” said one of Maxwell’s former friends. “She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers.”

