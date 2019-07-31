Ghost Town: Empty Lots, Silence Just Outside Dem Debate

The Democratic debate is a literal ghost town given the footage showing empty streets outside the venue, which underscores the lack of excitement for the candidates.
The immediate area surrounding Detroit’s Fox Theater – a zone that would house “overflow crowds” if they existed – is largely empty and quiet, citizen-journalist Beret Ivan Raiklin reveals.
Massive crowd supporting @JoeBiden outside the Democrat debates here in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/zEKqQr84h3
— Ivan Raiklin🇺🇸☝🏾 (@Raiklin) August 1, 2019
Massive Crowds supporting their Candidates in Detroit! https://t.co/23k3xPGb7k
— Ivan Raiklin🇺🇸☝🏾 (@Raiklin) August 1, 2019
Infowars.com’s Millie Weaver, who’s having a harder time than usual finding someone to interview, is saying the attendance of a nearby protest isn’t even close to the size of Trump’s rallies, as if that even needs to be said.
#DemocratDebate had a small crowd!
The Climate Change protest earlier still didn’t come close to Trumps Rally sizes pic.twitter.com/3zJtWKjxJR
— Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) July 31, 2019
The only Dem candidates earning any notable turnout are Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, and Joe Biden, according to Breitbart’s Joel Pollak.
Except for about a dozen @TulsiGabbard supporters, and a few for @AndrewYang and @JoeBiden, the area in front of the #DemocraticDebate is pretty dead. Stark contrast to first night. #CNNDebate #Detroit pic.twitter.com/dUTBNBlQt0
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 31, 2019
This lack of excitement and momentum not only exposes how corporate journalists are largely ineffective at selling an anti-Trump sentiment, but that the Democrat positions themselves are also way out of touch for many Americans.
This was already evident in 2016 when former blue-collar Democrats voted for Trump.
President Trump accurately points out that the election of a Democrat will have serious negative ramifications to the market.