Ghost Town: Empty Lots, Silence Just Outside Dem Debate

The Democratic debate is a literal ghost town given the footage showing empty streets outside the venue, which underscores the lack of excitement for the candidates.

The immediate area surrounding Detroit’s Fox Theater – a zone that would house “overflow crowds” if they existed – is largely empty and quiet, citizen-journalist Beret Ivan Raiklin reveals.

Massive crowd supporting @JoeBiden outside the Democrat debates here in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/zEKqQr84h3 — Ivan Raiklin🇺🇸☝🏾 (@Raiklin) August 1, 2019



Massive Crowds supporting their Candidates in Detroit! https://t.co/23k3xPGb7k — Ivan Raiklin🇺🇸☝🏾 (@Raiklin) August 1, 2019



Infowars.com’s Millie Weaver, who’s having a harder time than usual finding someone to interview, is saying the attendance of a nearby protest isn’t even close to the size of Trump’s rallies, as if that even needs to be said.

#DemocratDebate had a small crowd! The Climate Change protest earlier still didn’t come close to Trumps Rally sizes pic.twitter.com/3zJtWKjxJR — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) July 31, 2019



The only Dem candidates earning any notable turnout are Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, and Joe Biden, according to Breitbart’s Joel Pollak.

Except for about a dozen ⁦@TulsiGabbard⁩ supporters, and a few for ⁦@AndrewYang⁩ and ⁦@JoeBiden⁩, the area in front of the #DemocraticDebate is pretty dead. Stark contrast to first night. #CNNDebate #Detroit pic.twitter.com/dUTBNBlQt0 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 31, 2019



This lack of excitement and momentum not only exposes how corporate journalists are largely ineffective at selling an anti-Trump sentiment, but that the Democrat positions themselves are also way out of touch for many Americans.

This was already evident in 2016 when former blue-collar Democrats voted for Trump.

