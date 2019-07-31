Ghost Town: Empty Lots, Silence Just Outside Dem Debate

The Democratic debate is a literal ghost town given the footage showing empty streets outside the venue, which underscores the lack of excitement for the candidates.

The immediate area surrounding Detroit’s Fox Theater – a zone that would house “overflow crowds” if they existed – is largely empty and quiet, citizen-journalist Beret Ivan Raiklin reveals.



Infowars.com’s Millie Weaver, who’s having a harder time than usual finding someone to interview, is saying the attendance of a nearby protest isn’t even close to the size of Trump’s rallies, as if that even needs to be said.


The only Dem candidates earning any notable turnout are Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, and Joe Biden, according to Breitbart’s Joel Pollak.


This lack of excitement and momentum not only exposes how corporate journalists are largely ineffective at selling an anti-Trump sentiment, but that the Democrat positions themselves are also way out of touch for many Americans.

This was already evident in 2016 when former blue-collar Democrats voted for Trump.

Trump Warns That A Dem Election Will Crash The Economy


President Trump accurately points out that the election of a Democrat will have serious negative ramifications to the market.


Related Articles

Washington Post Says Trump's Favorite Food (Hamburger) Has a "Russia Connection"

Washington Post Says Trump’s Favorite Food (Hamburger) Has a “Russia Connection”

U.S. News
Comments
Catholic Church Mysteriously Burns Down Ahead of 125th Anniversary Celebration

Catholic Church Mysteriously Burns Down Ahead of 125th Anniversary Celebration

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Racist? Elijah Cummings Once Called Baltimore “Infested” Just Like Trump

U.S. News
comments

Mario Lopez is Being Attacked For Saying 3-Year-Old Children Shouldn’t be Encouraged to be Transgender

U.S. News
comments

Former Presidential Adviser: Free Healthcare For Illegals Would End America

U.S. News
comments

Comments