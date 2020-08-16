"Ghost Town": Shocking Dystopian Video Of NYC Shows An Abandoned And Boarded Up 5th Avenue

De Blasio’s New York has finally hit an all-time low: the once bustling city is now on the verge of looking like a demilitarized zone.

Between the pandemic and the riots in the city, iconic 5th Avenue now looks more like a dystopian nightmare in a recently shot video posted to Twitter.

The video follows a car driving down a deserted 5th Avenue, with almost all of the area’s high end stores boarded up and shut down. There are few people seen on what is usually a busy street.

“Look at everything. Everything’s boarded up. Even the hotel. Boarded up,” the video’s narrator, who is obviously fed up with how the city looks, says.

He continues: “This is all Manhattan, boarded up. Have you ever seen Manhattan look like this? The media will not report this.”

“Everything boarded up. They don’t want to show this to you people because they’re afraid. Saks 5th Avenue – boarded up from end to end. They put up barbed wire. Everywhere you see boards, windows are gone. Look at New York City – what happened,” he says.

The video runs over 2 minutes and shows dozens of boarded up businesses. You can watch it here:

Don't know who recorded it but I downloaded this yesterday He's single handedly wrecked Manhattan Ghost town "Beirut DeBlasio" without the explosion pic.twitter.com/5I48ZGcWTZ — tadgermania (@tadgermania) August 7, 2020

The video was originally posted as a response to another Tweet that seems to tell the developing tale about DeBlasio’s New York:

From an email chain I'm on this morning: "DeBlasio has made the city worse than Dinkins days. I’m selling my place. Already have interest, I’m out!" Now multiply this by the whole city. NYC is toast — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) August 7, 2020



Alex Jones & Greg Reese give updates on the status of Millie Weaver’s arrest

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!