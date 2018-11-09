Giant Asteroid to Pass Earth Closer Than Moon

A Giant asteroid larger than a double-decker bus will come closer to the Earth than the Moon does, space agency NASA has warned.

The imposing space rock dubbed Asteroid VX1 will make its closest possible approach to Earth on Saturday evening, November 10. Asteroid trackers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, expect Asteroid VX1 to swing by around 6.20pm GMT (UTC). At its closest, the asteroid will zip by from a distance of 0.99 Lunar Distances (LD) or just 237,037 miles (381,474 km) from Earth.

The distance is the equivalent of 0.00255 astronomical units (au), where one au is the distance from the Earth to the Sun or about 93 million miles (149.59 million km).

Read more