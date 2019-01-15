Gillette released a commercial based on the premise that all men need to reminded not to be rapey, creepy perverts.

What’s next; Are make-up commercials going to start lecturing women not to make false rape accusations?

Forget “maybe its Maybelline,” how about “maybe it’s make believe.”

Also, did anyone else notice that nearly all the men in the Gillette ad exhibiting ‘undesirable’ behavior are white?

Please share this video: https://youtu.be/FILwhaFezec

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

The Three Things President Trump Must Do To Guarantee Re-Election In 2020

The Three Things President Trump Must Do To Guarantee Re-Election In 2020

U.S. News
Comments
U.S. Minorities Leaving The Democrat Party In Droves

U.S. Minorities Leaving The Democrat Party In Droves

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Label Conservative Groups “Hate Groups” To Target Them For Destruction

U.S. News
comments

Controversial Bill Would Limit Ammunition, Require Permits to Buy Guns in Oregon

U.S. News
comments

House GOP Leaders Remove Steve King from Committee Assignments

U.S. News
comments

Comments