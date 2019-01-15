Gillette released a commercial based on the premise that all men need to reminded not to be rapey, creepy perverts.

What’s next; Are make-up commercials going to start lecturing women not to make false rape accusations?

Forget “maybe its Maybelline,” how about “maybe it’s make believe.”

Also, did anyone else notice that nearly all the men in the Gillette ad exhibiting ‘undesirable’ behavior are white?

