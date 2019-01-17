Gillibrand Supports Driver's Licenses For Illegal Immigrants

After initially opposing the idea of her home state granting driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has had a change of heart.


“I think we have to make it possible for people to provide for their families,” the New York Democrat said Wednesday, as she was leaving to attend her 2020 presidential campaign kickoff event.

Gillibrand’s new stand on the issue is in contrast from the position she took during her days in the House, when she opposed then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s controversial 2007 plan to allow illegal immigrants living in New York to obtain driver licenses.

