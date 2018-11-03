Gillum Staffer Arrested For Throwing Drink On Republicans

An intern for Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been arrested and charged with battery for throwing chocolate milk on College Republicans tabling on campus before she kicked Gillum’s opponent Republican Ron DeSantis’ sign out of the ground.

The far-left student activist who had the profanity-laced meltdown, Shelby Shoup, is listed as an intern for the Andrew Gillum for Florida Governor Campaign on LinkedIn and a member of FSU Students for Justice in Palestine. Gillum’s campaign did not return a Fox News request for comment.

A portion of the profane exchange with the College Republicans on campus was caught on camera.

