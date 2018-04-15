Gingrich calls Mueller investigation 'breakdown' of constitutional law

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich ripped the office of special counsel Robert Mueller in an interview on Sunday, calling the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia a “breakdown” of the U.S. Constitution.

In an interview with AM 970 “The Answer,” the top Trump supporter pointed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s email investigation as evidence of a double standard that Gingrich says Americans are sick of seeing.

“What’s really striking to me is, you have Hillary Clinton erase 33,000 emails. You have her staff deeply involved. Do any of them get visited at 3 in the morning? Do any of them lose their lawyer-client privilege? No. It is so one-sided,” Gingrich said, referring to the FBI’s recent raid on the offices of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who is the subject of a criminal probe.

“This is why we have a bill of rights,” Gingrich added. “I think what we’re watching is a breakdown of the whole concept of constitutional rule of law. I think it’s really very sobering, and a real threat to every American.“

