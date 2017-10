Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called Hillary Clinton’s Russia connections “stunning,” and the flow of foreign money into American politics is spinning out of control, he said Monday on “Fox and Friends.”

“The total surround for Hillary Clinton of Russian influence peddling was stunning,” Gingrich said during the Fox News interview. It is irresponsible of the media to obsess over President Donald Trump while ignoring the crimes of the Clinton Foundation, Gingrich said.

Read more