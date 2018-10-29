Gingrich: Media ‘Hostility’ Toward Trump ‘Beyond Anything We’ve Ever Seen’

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

The corporate media’s “hostility” toward President Trump has built up to a critical level never before seen in American history, according to former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

“I think the level of hostility is beyond anything we’ve ever seen,” Gingrich told Fox host Mark Levin on Sunday. “The last study said 92 percent of the news media was hostile to Trump – of the actual coverage, you know, in story by story by story.”

“I think if you were openly pro-Trump in the New York Times newsroom, they would fire you. And The Washington Post – they would just fire you.”

“Take the example about what Trump was saying about nationalism,” he continued. “One of the great magic moments in American history is Benjamin Franklin, who goes to England to represent the colony of Pennsylvania, and after seven years realizes that he will never be accepted as an Englishman. The aristocracy would not accept him, even though he was a world-famous scientist and a very wealthy man. And people have said he left as a British subject, he came back as an American.”

Gingrich went on to say that Trump’s use of the word “nationalism” is essentially a rebuke of the establishment elite who view themselves as global – not national – leaders.

“These guys on the left want to basically sell our country out for some kind of global cause, whether it be the Paris Accords, or the International Criminal Court, or the United Nations.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Dem Rep.: 'Most' Criticism Of Soros Is Anti-Semitic

Dem Rep.: ‘Most’ Criticism Of Soros Is Anti-Semitic

U.S. News
Comments
Republican Party Headquarters Shot Up; Media Calls it "Vandalism"

Republican Party Headquarters Shot Up; Media Calls it “Vandalism”

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Host Tries to Bait Tree of Life Rabbi Into Blaming Trump For Synagogue Shooting; Fails Miserably

U.S. News
comments

Trump Impeachment Class Offered Again at San Diego State

U.S. News
comments

Shooting at “First Purge” Halloween Party Wounds Seven

U.S. News
comments

Comments