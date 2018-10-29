Gingrich: Media ‘Hostility’ Toward Trump ‘Beyond Anything We’ve Ever Seen’

The corporate media’s “hostility” toward President Trump has built up to a critical level never before seen in American history, according to former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

“I think the level of hostility is beyond anything we’ve ever seen,” Gingrich told Fox host Mark Levin on Sunday. “The last study said 92 percent of the news media was hostile to Trump – of the actual coverage, you know, in story by story by story.”

“I think if you were openly pro-Trump in the New York Times newsroom, they would fire you. And The Washington Post – they would just fire you.”

Gingrich went on to say that Trump’s use of the word “nationalism” is essentially a rebuke of the establishment elite who view themselves as global – not national – leaders.

“These guys on the left want to basically sell our country out for some kind of global cause, whether it be the Paris Accords, or the International Criminal Court, or the United Nations.”