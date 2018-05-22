Gingrich on FBI Snooping: 'Most Sobering Political Scandal in American History'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said the FBI having a spy embedded in the Trump campaign under Obama’s watch is unfolding into the biggest scandal in U.S. history.

“Well, I think it’s rapidly becoming the biggest and most sobering political scandal in American history,” he told Hannity on Monday. “Somebody pointed out earlier, back when J. Edgar Hoover was spying at Lyndon Johnson’s behest on Richard Nixon, we thought it was terrible. Back when they had a break in at Watergate, we thought it was terrible.”

“This is a multi-year effort that has two different fronts. People need to always remember that. One front was protecting, propping up, covering up for Bill and Hillary Clinton. The other front, as Trump became more and more serious, the other front was to stop Trump at any cost.”

Gingrich emphasized that the corruption is so deep and pervasive at the top of government agencies like the FBI.