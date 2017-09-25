Gingrich on NFL: 'If You're a Multimillionaire Who Feels Oppressed, You Need Therapist'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich went nuclear on the NFL and its players, pointing out that multimillionaire NFL players need therapy if they really believe they’re oppressed.

“They’re not exactly oppressed. If they want to take all their after-tax income and give it to a left-wing nutcase group, that’s their right as an American citizen,” Gingrich said in a Fox & Friends interview on Sunday.

Newt goes nuclear on the NFL: "If you're a multi-millionaire who feels oppressed, you need a therapist." pic.twitter.com/pfh9lhSDC9 — #MenendezTrial (@NewtTrump) September 24, 2017

“If they want to go out in the off-season and march with people who I think are crazy, that’s fine. But don’t impose on me your sense that somehow even though you’re a multimillionaire and have opportunities that almost nobody on the planet has, you feel oppressed.”

“If you’re a multimillionaire who feels oppressed, you need a therapist,” he added.

After pointing out the irony of super-wealthy football players lecturing Americans about “oppression,” Gingrich went on to explain how the Left has inserted itself into almost every American institution and transformed them into globalist mouthpieces.

“We’ve watched the Left encroach again and again on college campuses, at the Emmy’s, on late-night television with so-called comedians,” Gingrich said.

“Over and over again they have exhibited their dislike for America, their hostility towards America.”

