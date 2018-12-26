Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital After Cancer Operation

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the hospital on Christmas after doctors removed two cancerous nodules from her left lung last Friday.

The 85-year-old is now recuperating at home after spending the past several days at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Ginsburg was treated for colon cancer in 1999 with chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. She was later diagnosed with

pancreatic cancer 10 years later which was removed surgically.

A surgery expert interviewed by CBS said it was possible that slow-moving cancer cells spread to her lungs from one of those cases.

“As Ginsburg does not have a history of smoking, he said a lung cancer diagnosis was unlikely,” CBS reported. “Pathology tests, which he said are typically complete within a couple of weeks after the procedure, will determine where the cancer came from.”