Ginsburg Misses SCOTUS Arguments For First Time Ever

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing oral arguments on Monday for the first time since she joined the court in 1993, as she recuperates from a recent cancer surgery.

A Supreme Court spokesperson told Fox News that Ginsburg, who underwent lung surgery in New York City last month to remove cancerous growths, is continuing to recuperate from the surgery.

The spokesperson said that Ginsburg would participate in the consideration of the cases through written briefs and transcripts, but there has yet to be a date decided for when she will return to the bench.

Read more