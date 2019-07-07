Girl, 11, fighting for life after being attacked alongside her mother and two sisters in north London

An 11-year-old girl is fighting for life after being stabbed alongside her mother and two sisters.

Police were called to Livingstone Road in Enfield at 12.13pm on Saturday to reports of an injured woman.

A woman in her 30s and three girls aged under 12 were all found suffering from stab injuries.

Following intensive treatment at hospital the woman and two of the children are not in life-threatening conditions.

One girl aged 11 remains in a critical condition.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken to a north London police station where he remains for questioning.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard screaming and then I saw a woman lying down on the ground where the (police) tent is.”

Read more



Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live in studio to expose how globalist stay behind networks function behind the political scenes to take control of nations and institutions to serve their one world government agenda by preventing patriots from preserving their own sovereignty.