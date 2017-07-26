Girl, 17, Arrested Over Planning UK Attack with ISIS in Syria

A teenage girl plotted a terror attack in Britain using ‘pineapple’ hand grenades and a firearm after marrying an Islamic State fighter on Skype, a court heard today.

The 17-year-old from London allegedly wanted to ‘become a martyr’, and received instructions on how to use the deadly arsenal.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of trying to enlist someone else to carry out the plan.

She appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today wearing a navy blue Nike tracksuit, and with her hair in a ponytail.

