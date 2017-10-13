Girl, 17, 'suffers three separate sex attacks' on Way Home from Night Out

A 17-year-old girl is believed to have been sexually assaulted on three separate occasions as she walked home from a night out.

It is believed she was repeatedly attacked over the course of an hour after she became separated from her friends following a visit to a club in Tower Hamlets, east London.

Police said her ordeal started shortly before midnight on Friday September 29 when she was picked up on camera being carried by a man in Cambridge Heath Road.

The pair are then seen appearing to go into a doorway in the same road, after which the man, who was wearing dark clothing, is not seen again on camera.

