Girl, 17, 'suffers three separate sex attacks' on Way Home from Night Out

A 17-year-old girl is believed to have been sexually assaulted on three separate occasions as she walked home from a night out.

It is believed she was repeatedly attacked over the course of an hour after she became separated from her friends following a visit to a club in Tower Hamlets, east London.

Police said her ordeal started shortly before midnight on Friday September 29 when she was picked up on camera being carried by a man in Cambridge Heath Road.

The pair are then seen appearing to go into a doorway in the same road, after which the man, who was wearing dark clothing, is not seen again on camera.

Read more


Related Articles

Fukushima Survivor tells UN about Japan’s ‘human rights abuses’

Fukushima Survivor tells UN about Japan’s ‘human rights abuses’

World News
Comments
Mass Shooting In Sweden - Officials Immediately Rule Out Terrorism

Mass Shooting In Sweden – Officials Immediately Rule Out Terrorism

World News
Comments

Proof Alex Jones Was Right About The Pedophile Prime Minister

World News
Comments

FBI Reviews Allegations Of Puerto Rican Officials Withholding Hurricane Relief

World News
Comments

What Mises & Rothbard Would Say About Catalonia

World News
Comments

Comments