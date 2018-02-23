Opioids, SSRI, meth. We have a “War on Drugs” but a million kids under 6 are on prescribed psychoactive drugs and a 20-year-old girl just gouged her eyes out in front of a church of people while on meth which wouldn’t exist were it not for prohibition.

Prohibition of alcohol failed like drug prohibition.

Prohibition made alcohol & drugs stronger & more widely used while corrupting law enforcement & destroying our legal system, but conservatives haven’t learned the lesson and liberals want to do the same thing with guns.