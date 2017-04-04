Infowars reporter Millie Weaver discusses the human trafficking epidemic in the U.S. from California, the state with the most reported cases of human trafficking.

Recently in Florida three university students were arrested for prostitution in which two of the students were females engaging in sex in exchange for money, while one male student was arranging the encounters and essentially pimping the girls.

One of the girls who was arrested can be seen in her Facebook profile picture with former President Bill Clinton at a campaign event during Hillary Clinton’s presidential run.