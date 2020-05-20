Girl Tortured, Sexually Abused by Grooming Gang for Refusing Sex During COVID-19 Quarantine - Report

According to a report on a Facebook page, a young British woman was tortured by a gang of Asian men for being unable to sleep with other Asian men at parties due to social distancing.

The girl, under the Facebook name Ellie Wiliams, went missing over the past day, only to reveal that she was bundled into a car to be taken to an address where she was to sleep with 3 “Asian” men.

Recalling her experience, she said:

Yesterday I was put into the back of a car, taken to an address to have sex with 3 Asian men. Afterwards I was beaten because I was in debt to these men for not attending “party’s” for over 7 weeks due to crona virus. The organisers of the party decided to beat me to teach me a lesson. They decided that I don’t learn from being battered as I’ve received beatings before but “still continuing to make the same mistakes” so they decided to try and cut my finger off! They then continued screaming in my face, waving a knife around saying they would kill me.

Ellie later goes onto write about how the men manipulated her, plying her with drugs, in order to have their way with her, sexually.

She wrote:

These are evil yet clever men. They know how to manipulate, convince and threaten girls into staying, when they can’t they use extreme violence! I used to believe that these people loved me, I realise now that they used me for their own gain and profit. They have beaten me on multiple occasions sometimes for no reason at all. They have given me drugs to the point I was nearly addicted to herion! [sic]

Bravely, Ellie reels off a list of abuses and injuries she suffered at the hands of her tormentors:

They have stripped me naked, beaten me and dumped me in the middle of nowhere with nothing, I mean nothing, no money, phone, ID, clothes, shoes, nothing! They did this once in winter we’re I got found with bad hypothermia. They have broken my ribs, many bones in my face, they have split my ear, cut my throat, attempted to cut my boobs and nipples off, they have carved words into my body, branded me with letters, they have dislocated my elbow, they have stabbed me, they have burnt me and used me as an ashtray to stump cigarettes out, they have beaten me black. I have had a bleed on the brain from a head injury, I have lost some vision in one of my eyes from being smacked so badly. Now I have had my finger cut. They have put lit petrol rags and threatening letters thru my letter box, they have followed me home, tried to drown me, strangled me and they have stalked me. They have had guns they have waved around and held to my head. They have abused me in every way possible. They have emotionally abused me calling me every name. It got to the point we’re I was being abused all the time and being hit and hurt weekly! I am incredibly lucky not to be dead already! I thought the only way I could escape this life was to marry one of them, get pregnant or kill myself.

Grooming gangs in the UK have consisted of predominantly Pakistani men gaining the trust of underage British women and often getting them hooked on drugs before sexually and physically abusing.

Most of the grooming gangs have operated around Northern England, with some gangs abusing girls in the south.

This particular case reportedly took place in Barrow, a Northwestern English town on the Irish Sea.

Ellie writes that the case is currently under investigation, and therefore, she cannot name any suspected perpetrators.

She mentions that the vast majority of the men are of Pakistani origin.

Her Facebook post, at this time, has amassed nearly 20,000 shares with the majority of the comments voicing disgust towards the actions of her abusers.

The United Kingdom continues to struggle with a grooming gang crisis which has been subject of long-lasting controversy.



