Girl Who Rejected Getting Pregnant Because She 'Doesn’t Want to Create Any More White People' Celebrated

The story of a girl who vowed to never have babies because “she doesn’t want to create any more white people” went viral on Twitter, with many respondents celebrating the prospect.

“Can’t stop thinking about how yesterday a white girl in my class said that she’s planning on never having kids because she doesn’t want to create any more white people,” said the tweet, which was posted by an Asian student.

can’t stop thinking about how yesterday a white girl in my class said that she’s planning on never having kids because she doesn’t want to create any more white people — dev (@jstorbitch) 10 May 2019

The tweet was received warmly by the vast majority of respondents. It received over 23,000 retweets and 136,000 likes.

Crucially, the tweet was not ‘ratioed’ – receiving under 500 responses at time of writing, indicating that most people who retweeted or liked the tweet endorsed its message.

Respondents praised the white girl for her valiant sacrifice.

“She deserves a trophy,” remarked one.

She deserves a trophy🏆 — $DISSUMBULLSHIT (@mikedamic1) May 12, 2019

“She’s doing the Lord’s work,” added another.

She's doing the Lord's work — King Preezy Ⓥ (@priss_nash) May 11, 2019

“Wow. WE STAN A WOKE WHITE QUEEN,” commented another.

Wow. WE STAN A WOKE WHITE QUEEN. — Mariesa Jones (@reeseleanell) May 12, 2019

“Great activism right here,” remarked another.

Great activism right here — Chell Da C Shell (@kowabungha) May 11, 2019

This is yet another example of how the last form of acceptable racism is racism against white people, which in schools and colleges across America has become a trendy form of virtue signalling.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————