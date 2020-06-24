Girlfriend of Man Who Flew "White Lives Matter" Banner Fired From Her Job

The girlfriend of the man who flew a “white lives matter” banner over a football match in the UK has been fired from her job after refusing to take “intensive racial sensitivity training.”

The banner was seen trailing behind a plane over Manchester City’s Etihad stadium on Monday before the club’s Premier League game with Burnley.

It provoked widespread condemnation and a police investigation, although authorities subsequently concluded that no criminal offense had been committed.

The person responsible for the banner, Burnley fan Jamie Hepple, faced a social media witch hunt although he responded with a Facebook post that said, “I’d like to take this time to apologise… TO ABSOLUTELY FUCKING NOBODY!”

However, after a Twitter mob discovered the employment details of his girlfriend Megan, she was fired by Solace Foot Health and Reflexology simply for being guilty by association.

A statement released by the company said they were “willing to try to help Megan by paying for Intensive Racial Sensitivity training” but that Megan had evidently refused to be re-educated and would rather leave, meaning she was effectively fired for being the boyfriend of a man who thinks “white lives matter.”

The girlfriend of the Burnley banner flyer has been booted from her job for being "guilty by association" of a non crime. Notice the offer of "re education" Meanwhile a Cambridge university prof. Tweets "White lives don't matter" Presumably a statue has been proposed for her? pic.twitter.com/JUQ8PjzEFU — HopenotHate Exposed (@HopenotHateExp1) June 24, 2020

The hate mob also obviously discovered that Jamie Hepple’s mother Jill had changed her maiden name but was also connected to the thought criminal.

Solace stressed that Hepple’s mother doesn’t condone her son’s actions so she presumably gets to keep her director job, at least for the time being.

This story once again emphasizes how Twitter and Facebook have just become giant doxxing platforms abused by hate mobs to ruin the lives of people who refuse to cower to political correctness.

Meanwhile, Cambridge Professor Priyamvada Gopal, who tweeted, “white lives don’t matter,” gets to keep her job.

“Presumably a statue has been proposed for her?” asked the Twitter account Hope Not Hate Exposed.

This professor states white lives don't matter. Fire her ass.

Cambridge University: Fire Cambridge Professor for Racism – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/Mfr3wuTXTd via @Change — Taren#StayMad (@DannoDanvers) June 24, 2020

