Girls Fearing FGM Advised to Put Spoon in Underwear to Alert Airport Staff

Young girls in Sweden are being advised to put a spoon in the crotch of their pants as they go through airport metal detectors to alert authorities if they fear they’re being sent abroad to undergo female genital mutilation or forced marriages.

Katarina Idegard, who is in charge of tackling these disgusting practices in Gothenburg, said: “The spoon will trigger metal detectors when you go through security checks. You will be taken aside and you can then talk to staff in private.”

A hotline in Sweden received 139 calls last year about forced marriages or FGM.

