Giuliani: Comey & McCabe Should Be Prosecuted

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani said James Comey should be prosecuted if it turns out the FBI spied on the Trump campaign leading up to the 2016 election.

Responding to a Thursday morning Trump tweet accusing the FBI of embedding an informant into the Trump campaign, Giuliani said, “That would be the biggest scandal in the history of this town, if we’re involving law enforcement.”

Continuing, Giuliani said, “Comey has put them (FBI agents) through hell and if he put them through this as well, really to clear the name of the FBI he should be prosecuted. And his friend McCabe who, one of them is lying… You can toss a coin to figure out which one.”

Trump also slammed the MSM and Mueller’s Russian witch-hunt.


